Democratic U.S. lawmaker says he is probing Pompeo’s Republican convention appearance By Reuters

By Jonathan Landay

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The chairman of a Democratic- led U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee revealed on Tuesday an examination into whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s appearance at the Republican National Convention breaks federal law and guidelines.

“The Trump administration and Secretary Pompeo have shown a gross disregard not only of basic ethics, but also a blatant willingness to violate federal law for political gain,” Joaquin Castro, head of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s oversight subcommittee, stated in a declaration.

In a letter to Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, Castro stated Pompeo’s appearance is “highly unusual and likely unprecedented,” and “may also be illegal.”

Pompeo, who is taking a trip overseas, was to speak with the convention on Tuesday night in a video taped throughout a drop in Jerusalem, an appearance that has actually fired up a protest by Democrats, previous senior diplomats and others.

John Bellinger, the leading State Department attorney under previous Republican Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, stated the firm has actually long disallowed its senior political appointees from partisan political …