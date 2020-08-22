Democratic senators tell DeJoy Post Office changes hurt military servicemembers

Democratic senators pushed Postmaster General Louis DeJoyLouis DeJoyTensions flare as senators grill postmaster basic The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Postmaster General tries to soothe mail-in ballot worries Postmaster General affirms that tallies will be focused on for shipment MORE to think about how changes he’s promoted for at the firm would affect military servicemembers.

Twenty- 9 Democratic senators composed in a Thursday letter to DeJoy that the Postal Service needed to provide mail to soldiers overseas which changes he’s proposed might have an out of proportion influence on servicemembers who have no other opportunity for mail shipment.

“USPS is the only service that can deliver to the Army Post Office (APO) and Fleet Post Office (FPO) addresses used by our military overseas,” they composed.

“Since your appointment as Postmaster General, you have implemented many harmful operational and policy changes that have already resulted in mail being delayed in many areas by weeks. Reports of hiring freezes, scheduling and route changes, reshuffling of leadership, decommissioning and removal of mail-sorting machines, and other reorganization of operations have left a once proud and efficient system intentionally hamstrung and severely strained.”

The letter was sent out prior to DeJoy’s look in front of the Senate Friday early morning.

The letter marked among numerous issues Democrats have actually voiced over policy changes DeJoy has actually revealed, consisting of a personnel shakeup, …