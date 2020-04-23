Democratic senator calls for investigation into reassignment of key HHS official

Democratic senator Ed Markey has appealed for an investigation on the removal of Richard Bright, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) that will be at the frontline of developing a cure for Coronavirus.

The call for an investigation came after Bright alleged that he was forcibly removed from the directorial post as he supported the use of approved drugs for the cure of COVID-19, unlike Trump who has been promoting potential cure without proof.

Markey is urging the inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to open an investigation into the reassignment of Bright to a lower-ranked position at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Read more