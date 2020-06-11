Democratic National Convention: Where, when and how it works

The Democratic National Convention is a little over 8 weeks away, where in actuality the party will nominate its candidate to battle President Donald Trump in the 2020 US election.

This year’s convention is scheduled to take place between 17 August and 20 August in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with the last night such as the announcement of the party’s candidates for president and vice president. The convention was originally scheduled for mid-July, but was postponed due to safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

The presumed Democratic party candidate for president is Joe Biden, who recently won enough delegates to secure his nomination at the convention. Mr Biden’s campaign is still in the selection process for that will run along side him for vice president.





What happens at the convention?

Not unlike the Republican convention, the Democrats’ event is just a mixture of rallies, working sessions and elections. Delegates from the 50 states and non-state territories and districts convene to look for the party’s platform and pick their candidates for president and vice president.

The most crucial portion of these working sessions – at the very least for party members and insiders – is the establishment of rules that will guide the next cycle’s nomination process. This was proven particularly significant following the 2016 convention, in which delegates supporting Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders were able to enact rules that limit the power of Superdelegates to vote only after the first round of voting has occurred at a convention.

The Superdelegates

Superdelegates are essentially unpledged delegates – often composed of elected officials and active and loyal members of the Democratic party – who are absolve to support whoever they’d like. These delegates came under fire in the 2016 Democratic primaries when insurgent candidate Mr Sanders suggested that these delegates would undermine the democratic election of a Democratic candidate by influencing the vote. The argument went that party loyalists would vote overwhelmingly to support the party’s favoured candidate – at that time, Hillary Clinton – rather than giving an answer to the desires of Democratic voters.

Under the brand new rules, Superdelegates can only vote after the first round of voting at a convention has occurred. That implies that their influence only is needed if neither candidate has the capacity to surpass the vote threshold to secure the party’s nomination.

Securing the nomination and delegate allocation

In order for an applicant to secure the Democratic nomination for president, they have to win a straightforward majority of 1,991 out of a possible 3,979 delegates.

Delegates are awarded based on the proportion of a situation a candidate wins during the primaries. Unlike the Republicans, you will find no winner-take-all states.

In many primaries and caucuses, a Democrat needs to win at the very least 15 % of the state’s votes in order to qualify to receive a proportion of the state’s delegates. While most states allocate their delegates centered on congressional districts, there are notable exceptions – like Texas and New Jersey – who use state legislative districts as an alternative.

When a candidate drops out, the delegates they earned are then reallocated to the residual candidates in the race.

In the event of a brokered convention – in which no candidate finds the convention having broken the threshold for nomination – an election is held by the pledged delegates which may reflect the candidates’ current delegate counts. Then, an additional election is held – this time such as the Superdelegates and with pledged delegates absolve to vote nonetheless they want – and the method continues until enough votes have changed to select an obvious winner.

Spectacle

Apart from picking a the party platform and the party’s candidates for president and vice president, the convention also serves as a means to rally supporters and solidify support for the candidates ahead of the November general election.

Not unlike the Republican convention, rallies and speeches are held throughout the event, with the most high-profile speeches saved for evening time slots and directed at party leaders and rising stars within its ranks. For example, in 2004, the DNC’s keynote address was delivered by then Illinois state Senator Barack Obama. Mr Obama would obviously go on to become the party’s presidential nominee and was subsequently elected president in 2008.

While dilemmas of party platform and nomination rules are discussed during the convention, the party does its best to keep internal squabbles to the absolute minimum in an effort to project an image of a strong, unified party heading into the November election. Infighting between progressive Democrats and establishment Democrats drew wide attention in 2016 when delegates supporting Mr Sanders and those backing Ms Clinton debated over the rules of future nominating rules and critics of Ms Clinton rallied outside the convention.