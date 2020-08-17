Democratic National Convention kicks off with speakers including Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders

Democrats will open their mostly virtual convention in Milwaukee Monday under the style of unity, with speakers who represent the celebration’s progressive and conventional platforms.

“As we have learned throughout our history, when we stand united, we can overcome anything, including the monumental challenges we face today,” the Democratic National Convention Committee stated in a release.

Traditionally, political conventions are meticulously choreographed live productions that areplanned years in advance But the coronavirus pandemic has actually lowered the nominating event to a very little footprint in Milwaukee– with significant programs and production information still in flux simply days prior to it is set to start.

Former very first woman Michelle Obama will be the keynote speaker of the night, after staying primarily on the sidelines throughout the 2020 political season.

Sen Bernie Sanders, the former rival of presumptive Democratic prospect Joe Biden, and previousOhio Gov John Kasich, a Republican prospect for president in 2016, will likewise speak.