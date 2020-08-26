Democratic Current refuses to back PM’s government – Middle East Monitor

The Tunisian Democratic Current Party the other day criticised Prime Minister- designate Hichem Mechichi’s method to developing his government, worrying it refuses to put its rely on this government.

A declaration provided by the celebration’s National Council declared that the Democratic Current was “shocked by the way Mechichi has formed the government, as he opted for an apolitical technocratic government.”

It included that the designated Prime Minister “relied on superficial and ambiguous negotiations devoid of any sense of seriousness.”

“This issue is targeting the emerging democratic process and marginalising the role of political parties, which are the core of democratic systems. It is also an infringement of the will of the voters,” stated the celebration.

“At first, the party was very positive about the person entrusted to form the government, and it was willing to support a government that carries a vision and a political perspective in order to save the country, regardless of its position inside or outside the government,” it declared.

“The party has resolved not to give its trust to the Mechichi government, committing itself to exercising its supervisory role in the responsible and meaningful opposition,” it …