Democratic convention to air just two hours of programming each night

The choice to restrict the TELEVISION programming from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET each night is one of the starkest indications yet of how non-traditional this year’s event will remain in the age of the coronavirus pandemic compared to previous conventions, usually filled with different occasions and speakers for lots of hours each day.

Given this choice, speaking slots and different sections merely will not be as long as they may have been at previous conventions so that they can attempt to fit as much in– and as lots of speakers in– as possible.

The programming will consist of both material coming out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in addition to other satellite cities and landmarks throughout the nation– which CNN has actually formerly reported– though the information, consisting of styles, are still at the same time of being completed.