Democratic convention highlights: 6 takeaways from night 2

A series of biographical videos kept the focus on Biden’s character on the night he’d been seeking since he first ran for president in 1988.

Jill Biden puts focus on coronavirus and schools

Biden’s wife, long-time educator Jill Biden, closed the night with a speech from a Delaware high school classroom that connected the struggles students and parents face now with her husband’s resolve in the face of personal tragedy.

Jill Biden didn’t mention President Donald Trump at all. But her speech offered a clear contrast between the President and her husband, as she emphasized that he understood and cared about the pain many are facing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“How do you make a broken family whole? The same way you make a nation whole,” she said. “With love and understanding, and with small acts of compassion; with bravery; with unwavering faith.”

The speech from Biden, a long-time teacher who continued to work in a classroom while her husband was vice president, was also the Democratic convention’s most direct effort to address how the pandemic has shuttered many schools, leaving children to learn virtually and forcing parents to adapt.

"I hear it from so many of you, the frustration of parents juggling work while they support their children's learning, or afraid their kids will get sick from school," she said as she began her speech.

