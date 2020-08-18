Democratic convention highlights: 6 takeaways from night 1

And then Obama caught the night with a remarkable speech made more efficient by its setting.

Here are 6 takeaways from the very first night of the Democratic National Convention:

‘It is what it is’

Obama excoriated Trump for what she called “a total and utter lack of empathy” in the most essential speech of Monday night’s program.

Her function was clear: The previous very first woman got almost 19 minutes– the longest speaking slot of the night, without a doubt– to tear into Trump’s character.

“I know that regardless of our race, age, religion, or politics, when we close out the noise and the fear and truly open our hearts, we know that what’s going on in this country is just not right,” she stated. “This is not who we want to be.”

Obama’s remarks were a modification of the message she had actually energized Democrats with 4 years previously– “when they go low, we go high,” she stated then– for the present political truths of a country in which a pandemic has actually eliminated more than 170,000 individuals and Trump has actually fanned racist beliefs amidst demonstrations over racial oppression and cops violence throughout America’s cities.

She informed Democrats that her catchphrase implies “unlocking the shackles of lies and mistrust with the only thing that can truly set us free: the cold hard truth.”

(*1 *)

“So let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can,” she stated. “Donald Trump is the incorrect president for our nation. He has actually had ample time to show that he can do the task, however he is plainly in over his head. He …