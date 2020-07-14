Democrat Senator Mazie Hirono Flat-Out Calls Trump Supporters ‘White Supremacists’

Senator Mazie Hirono pulled no punches in an interview with MSNBC stating supporters of President Trump are “anti-immigrant” and “white supremacists.”

Hirono (D-HI) began the segment by claiming the President has been a failure in three aspects:

The pandemic – Caused by China with a response slowed down by the impeachment charade.

The economy – Caused by the pandemic which had previously been roaring along at historic rates.

Systemic racism – Something that only exists in bad individuals and is by no means systemic.

She blamed Trump’s “enablers” for covering up these so-called failures, before really laying into his supporters.

Here is a Democrat Senator literally calling Trump supporters white supremacists. pic.twitter.com/mLYkIZrbJc — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 13, 2020

Trump Fans Are ‘White Supremacists’

If there was any question, every Democrat and some Republicans think this way about you because of your support for the President. Hirono just said it out loud.

“We should be dealing with the economic crisis,” Hirono said. “And we should be dealing with the racism that is in our country to which the president speaks to because he has a base of supporters who are very anti-immigrant and white supremacists.”

“That’s who, that’s the, a lot of his base and that’s who he speaks to so the divisiveness continues,” she stammered. “So, we should be focusing on things that we need to focus on.”

The MSNBC host, Chris Jansing, as you would expect, offered no pushback on the outlandish claim.

Russia interfered with our elections, period. But @realDonaldTrump continues to obsess over conspiracy theories denying this fact to cover up his failures in addressing the three crises we’re dealing with now – an economic crisis, systemic racism, and the coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/g4l4mOnnmC — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) July 13, 2020

Made the Claim Before

This isn’t exactly a new claim from Hirono.

In discussing harassment of Republican lawmakers incited by Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), Hirono called it activism and justified it due to “white supremacy.”

“Well, this is what happens. They — because when you look at white supremacists and all of that, this is what is coming forth in our country,” alleged Hirono.

“There is a tremendous divisiveness in our country,” she continued. “But this is the kind of activism that occurs. And people make their own decisions.”

There’s divisiveness in our country due to Democrats, unable to debate policies and platforms intelligently, constantly stooping to the race card in order to placate their low-information voters.