Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin Says Republican Party Is Now A Trump ‘Religious Cult’

Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin said on MSNBC Sunday that the Republican Party has become a “religious cult” of President Donald Trump.

“Well, it took us more than three months on this committee, The Coronavirus Response Committee, to get the Republicans to stop fighting us about having to wear masks to committee meetings,” the Maryland Democrat said.

Rep. Jamie Raskin: “My colleagues in the Republican party acted like members of a religious cult in applauding every little antic and sideshow attraction that the president brought.” pic.twitter.com/1ZIf2QNc1h — The Hill (@thehill) February 7, 2020

RELATED: Fake WaPo ‘Conservative’ Jennifer Rubin: More Republicans Will Die From Coronavirus

Raskin in 2019: ‘The whole Republican Party now is almost like a religious cult’

Raskin continued, “In other words, the House committee that is supposed to be managing the crisis and coming one legislation to deal with it has had to spend its time fighting Jim Jordan and other members of the committee who have refused to wear masks as some sort of ideological protest. Against what?”

“This isn’t taking place in other countries around the world,” he continued.

This isn’t the first time Raskin has called the GOP a “cult.” In March 2019 he said, “The whole Republican Party now…