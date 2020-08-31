Democrat Operative Claims He Was Involved In Massive Mail-In Voting Fraud For Decades

An confidential Democrat operative has actually informed the New York Post of how he was associated with massive mail-in voting fraud, returning decades.

The Democrat operative, whose identity and participation in the elections was verified by the New York Post, declared that mail-in voting fraud is “the rule rather than the exception.”

Democrat Operative Led Voter Fraud Teams In Multiple States

He not just altered tallies himself, however likewise “led teams of fraudsters” in New York, New Jersey, andPennsylvania “An election that is swayed by 500 votes, 1,000 votes — it can make a difference,” he stated. “It could be enough to flip states.”

“There is no race in New Jersey – from city council to United States Senate – that we haven’t worked on,” he continued, with the Garden State being his main office.

“I worked on a fire commissioner’s race in Burlington County. The smaller the race, the easier it is to do.” The NY Post validated this, keeping in mind a variety of big names he has actually dealt with.

Working With Corrupt Postal Workers

The expert informed the NY Post about a variety of techniques that he and others have actually utilized to acquire a benefit for theDemocrats His group would provide to take the mail-in voting tallies from citizens as a civil service, unseal the envelope by holding it over steam, and after that …