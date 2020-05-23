Democrat Michigan Attorney General Lies About Trump At Ford Auto Plant Tour

President Donald Trump went after Michigan state Attorney General Dana Nessel on Thursday after she stated she was going to have a “very serious conversation” with Ford Motor Company for permitting the president to take a tour with out a masks throughout a part of an inspection of the corporate’s Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti.

“The Wacky Do Nothing Attorney General of Michigan, Dana Nessel, is viciously threatening Ford Motor Company for the fact that I inspected a Ventilator plant without a mask,” Trump tweeted. “Not their fault, & I did put on a mask. No wonder many auto companies left Michigan, until I came along!”

The Wacky Do Nothing Attorney General of Michigan, Dana Nessel, is viciously threatening Ford Motor Company for the truth that I inspected a Ventilator plant with out a masks. Not their fault, & I did placed on a masks. No marvel many automobile firms left Michigan, till I got here alongside! — Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

“I had one on before [the tour],” Trump instructed reporters. “I wore one on in this back area. I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it. In the back area I did have a mask on. I had goggles and a mask right back there.”

To reporters, Michigan AG Nessel claimed that Trump didn’t put on a masks: “They knew exactly what the order was and if they permitted anyone, even the president of the United States, to defy that order, I think it has serious health consequences potentially to their workers.”

Nessel additional stated she was “ashamed” to have him because the POTUS and he or she hoped Michigan voters “will remember this when November comes, that he didn’t care enough about their safety, he didn’t care about their welfare, he didn’t respect them enough just to engage in the very simple task, the painless task, the easy task of wearing a mask when he was provided one.”

“This is not a joke… He’s conveying the worst possible message to people who cannot afford to be on the receiving end of terrible misinformation.” Michigan AG Dana Nessel reacts to Pres. Trump’s refusal to put on a face masks in entrance of cameras throughout a tour of a Ford manufacturing unit. pic.twitter.com/oAsKu05J3x — CNN (@CNN) May 22, 2020

Just one drawback with Nessel’s assertion: It’s a lie.

Donald Trump Wears Mask at Ford Plant https://t.co/nr4dCMnGBp — TMZ (@TMZ) May 21, 2020

The mainstream media, together with CNN above, unfold the lie when, as they accompanied the president on the tour, they knew he was carrying a masks. Trump hit again onerous on the AG and her falsehoods.

Do nothing A.G. of the Great State of Michigan, Dana Nessel, shouldn’t be taking her anger and stupidity out on Ford Motor – they could get upset with you and depart the state, like so many different firms have – till I got here alongside and introduced enterprise again to Michigan. JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

When Ford CEO Jim Hackett was requested if it was true that the president didn’t should put on a masks, he stated, “It’s up to him.” In an announcement by Ford Thursday afternoon, the corporate stated: “Bill Ford encouraged President Trump to wear a mask when he arrived. He wore a mask during a private viewing of three Ford GTs from over the years. The president later removed the mask for the remainder of the visit.” Bill Ford, the great-grandson of Henry Ford, is the corporate’s government chairman.

It has come to the purpose that the press is so deeply dwelling in a land of delusion that they may lie even when the picture proof clearly contradicts their story. The president took off his masks, as said by Ford, when he completed the tour and was in entrance of the press. But listening to the Michigan AG, as echoed by CNN, you’d assume he by no means wore a masks throughout your entire go to.

Michigan AG Nessel ought to be embarrassed to inform such a lazy lie that was simply discovered. But abated by an enabler like CNN, she thought she may get away with it. She thought fallacious.

This piece was written by David Kamioner on May 22, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

