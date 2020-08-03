Democrat Maxine Waters Says Trump Is ‘Responsible’ For Deaths Of Those Who Didn’t Wear Masks

Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters said on Saturday that President Donald Trump was responsible for the deaths of Americans who did not wear a face covering and tested positive coronavirus.

“The federal government should come to the aid of the states and the cities and do everything that we can to assist these families to make sure that there is food on the table, to make sure that our small businesses can remain a business after this pandemic,” Waters told MSNBC.

Waters hits Trump on promotion of hydroxychloroquine

“So I think that the federal government should be a government that the people can rely on,” the Democrat added. “This president has absolutely failed in his responsibility to ensure that everything was being done to assist our families.”

Waters then criticized Trump for promoting hydroxychloroquine as a possible cure or treatment for COVID-19.

“First of all the president rolled out it is a hoax, and then he secondly rolled out that it is going to disappear, and then he said, you know, hydroxychloroquine would be the answer, but it wasn’t,” she said.

