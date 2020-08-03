Democrat House Whip Clyburn Calls President ‘Mussolini,’ Says Trump ‘Plans To Install Himself’

House Democratic whip Rep. James Clyburn compared President Trump to World War II Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini and said that he believes Trump will ignore the election and “install himself” as president for a second term.

Clyburn told CNN on Sunday that Trump has no plans to leave office “peacefully.” In addition to Mussolini, the Democrat also compared the President to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Senior Democrat @WhipClyburn thinks @realDonaldTrump won’t leave the White House if @JoeBiden wins. “He doesn’t plan to have fair and unfettered elections. I believe that he plans to install himself in some kind of emergency way to continue to hold onto office.” pic.twitter.com/9IbSE0BX9M — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 2, 2020

Clyburn thinks Trump and Putin are working together similar to how Hitler and Mussolini worked together

Clyburn even speculated that Trump and Putin were working together similar to Hitler and Mussolini collaborated in the years leading up to World War II.

“What I said starting about two-and-a-half, maybe three years ago after one of his state of the unions, that I feel very strongly that this man has…