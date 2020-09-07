Democrat Elizabeth Warren Unveils ‘Anti-Racism In Public Health Act’

On Thursday, failed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats introduced legislation that would categorize racism as a “public health crisis.”

Fox News reports that Warren joined Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Barbara Lee to promote the Anti-Racism in Public Health Act, which would put coronavirus pandemic restrictions in the same category as police brutality protests.

Warren: It is time we start treating structural racism like we would treat any other public health problem’

“It is time we start treating structural racism like we would treat any other public health problem or disease: investing in research into its symptoms and causes and finding ways to mitigate its effects,” Warren said in a statement.

“My bill with Representatives Lee and Pressley is a first step to create anti-racist federal health policy that…

