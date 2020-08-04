Democrat Demands History Classes Be Abolished In Public Schools Because They ‘Lead To White Privilege And A Racist Society’

Democratic state Rep. La Shawn K. Ford is speaking up today to require that history classes in Illinois be abolished because they “lead to white privilege and a racist society.”

“I’m calling for the abolishment of history classes in Illinois,” Ford stated throughout a Sunday interview, according toWLS-TV “We’re concerned that current school history teachings lead to white privilege and a racist society.”

Ford is presently sponsoring House Bill 49-54, which intends to develop brand-new mentor practices in public schools.

“When it comes to teaching history in Illinois, we need to end the miseducation of Illinoisans,” Ford continued.

“I’m calling on the Illinois State Board of Education and local school districts to take immediate action by removing current history books and curriculum practices that unfairly communicate our history,” he included. “Until a suitable alternative is developed, we should instead devote greater attention toward civics and ensuring students understand our democratic processes and how they can be involved.”

The expense that Ford is sponsoring would apparently require grade schools to teach trainees about the civil liberties motion, according to WMAQ-TV.

“The miseducation of our children must stop,” Meleika Gardner of We Will– Women Empowering …