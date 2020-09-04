Democrat Cities That Want To Defund Police “Don’t Need Our Tax Dollars”

Conservative star James Woods stated it is a “win-win” that Democrat cities wish to defund the police, as Americans can keep their tax-dollars.

Trump Putting Democrat Cities “On Notice”

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump revealed that he has actually started the procedure to defund Democrat cities that permit Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters to run widespread, triggering mass damage of home, and, in a variety of cases, death.

“My Administration will do everything in its power to prevent weak mayors and lawless cities from taking Federal dollars while they let anarchists harm people, burn buildings, and ruin lives and businesses,” the President tweeted. “We’re putting them on notice today.”

Federal firms need to information “all federal funds provided to Seattle, Portland, New York City, and Washington DC” within 2 week, these being the cities that have actually freely supported riots and violence in their streets, a memo from the President reads.

