Democrat Biden adds former rival Buttigieg, ex-Obama officials to transition team By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Joe Biden’s governmental project on Saturday included former Democratic main rival Pete Buttigieg, in addition to senior officials who served under President Barack Obama, to a broadened White House transition team.

Biden included 4 brand-new co-chairs to the team led by his long time ally Ted Kaufman: New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, former Obama financial consultant Jeffrey Zients, Louisiana Representative Cedric Richmond and his project consultant Anita Dunn.

He likewise called Buttigieg, a military veteran and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, to the board of advisers, together with former deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, and Susan Rice, nationwide security consultant to Obama who was on the shortlist to be Biden’s running mate.

“We are getting ready for this transition amidst the background of a worldwide health crisis and having a hard time economy,” Kaufman said. “This is a transition like no other, and the team being put together will assist Joe Biden fulfill the immediate difficulties facing our nation on the first day.”

Kaufman stated the competence of board of advisers …