Democracy Has Its Place In Our Society, But It Needs To Be Accompanied With This

The leaders of the Democrat Party and their elitist donors know precisely what they’re doing and have created a widely spread army of dumb dipsticks to accomplish their bidding.

All of these protests were never about George Floyd, this is and is just a highly in the pipeline endeavor, decades in the making, that has been awaiting a match (incident) to set off what they hope to be described as a final push toward full power, achieved over a lengthy summer.

This was achieved with the political abuse of power already being wielded under the guise of COVID-19 to bring its opponents (Conservatives) to their knees by any means necessary; racial tensions, white guilt, virus, financial chaos, destruction of history, abandonment of the Constitution, the collapse of education, degradation of police and all rules of law, etc.

DEMOCRACY HAS ITS PLACE, BUT…

Democracy has its place but only works if the voters can directly connect to the elected, only possible in small divisions.

Likewise, the exercise of power over larger groups (states and nations) only works when small groups elected directly work in proximity. National (or state) direct democracy is a little better than directed mob rule where the most useful propaganda wins. It is definitely the precursor of communism.

The strongest weapon the Left has generated over the past decades is that of the GOP leadership and its constituents, being asleep at the wheel under their hypnosis, while the Left stuck a knife in to the gas pedal and watched as the cliff grew closer and closer and is currently imminent of the GOP going over permanently.

The constituency of the GOP, being passengers in the automobile had awakened enough and grabbed the Trump emergency brake in strong hopes of stopping. Still, the hypnotized GOP driver fought the Trump brake having awoken and also have veered hard to the Left in order to avoid the cliff, though both are of the same result.

CAN SOLUTIONS BE PRODUCED AT THE BALLOT BOX?

I will crawl over broken glass to vote. But I honestly don’t think the solution to your problems could be solved at the ballot box. Dems have made that clear; rampant, uncontrolled illegal immigration coupled with Biden’s promise to provide them immunity “day one” (which implies voting rights) is simply one of many “solutions” for the Dems to regulate the voting and thus maintain total get a grip on.

Texas will soon flip to being at least purple, or even blue, since the major cities are already solidly blue. Likewise, Florida–held under control only by the conservative panhandle–will likely also flip to purple status soon. Other reliably red states are also trending leftward.

Another issue; assume Trump wins in November, but we lose the Senate to the Dems, plus they also keep carefully the House. I do believe NOTHING are certain to get done, and the Dems will be relentless in dogging Trump 24/7. For our side to perform the hat-trick of re-electing Trump, keeping the Senate and flipping the House is merely wishful thinking.

But I really hope I’m wrong.

If we carefully read history, then we must admit that our country is disintegrating. We don’t know yet whether it’s going to revert–in one-piece–to a totalitarian oligarchy, or splinter in to autonomous regions or states. But a very important factor is for certain, our nation as founded and governed for 244 years, is coming to a conclusion.

And “voting” just isn’t the remedy, although I genuinely wish it was.

WHEN YOU TRULY LOOK AT IT

Maybe socio-ideological purity is forever lost in America, and maybe that’s maybe not such a bad thing. We hear lots of B.S. about values and Judeo-Christian this and that and different ‘isms’ which can be supposed to reinforce thus-and-so and upholding yet something else and party philosophy and….and….and…it never stops.

Why maybe not talk about the positives rather than letting the ‘bilious bastards'(Patton) perpetually get a grip on the narrative? The United States can be about freedom and liberty. Do what you need to do, so that as YOU see fit unto yourself and in your daily doings providing that it does not involve committing some grievous problems for someone else in the act pretty much.

Learn the fundamentals of what the law states and respect and comprehend the ‘why’ behind it but past that makes your plans and lives your lifetime and maybe even enjoys your self and tells the Old World philosophers and stick-in-the-mud dogmatists to provide all that mess some slack.

The United States has dilemmas, but there’s also cool interesting and exciting stuff going on. The establishmentarians might prefer to turn it all into a lock-stepped digitally regulated prison,. Still, other people want them to go and spend your day at the library rather than bother the others, thank you greatly.

Give others their liberty even as we enjoy our very own and have some respect for the common man as well as our national institutions such as they truly are. Beware large crowds of angry people, and please don’t litter. Don’t cough on me.

Trump 2020.

