Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche, ‘Bad Girls Club’ star, dead at 34

The news was confirmed by record producer and Valholla Entertainment founder Vince Valholla on Wednesday.

He shared a handful of photos of Roche, who served as vice president of A&R at Valholla Entertainment, E! News reported.

“I’m at a loss for words. Don’t know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across,” wrote the producer. “She was [a] big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family. I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing.”

He added: “I’m thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones.”

Along with his message, Valholla shared four images of Roche, who wore a bright smile in each pic.

In a separate tweet, the producer revealed that the death came “out of the blue.”

“We’re going to miss her,” he added.

Roche, who earned the nickname “The Miami Maverick,” appeared in the eighth season of Oxygen’s reality series “Bad Girls Club.”

The show follows a group of women living in a home together, often resulting in dramatic altercations.