Forced to emigrate like us because of persecution and torture during the years of struggle in Turkey for published work.

Demir Syonmez 2020 ․ After closely following the war for 40 days, he collected photos of the Artsakh war, the events taking place in Armenia, and placed them in the book “The Wounded Eagle” as a historical document.

Demir Syonmez is in Armenia to present the Armenian-English edition of his book on the anniversary of the 1915 Genocide on April 24, a book that was first published in Sofia.

I present the information with short notes sent by him.

“From 1978 to 1982, I was arrested many times for my political activities and was severely tortured. During that time I was caught five times and thrown into Ulujanlar and then Mamak prisons. “First in Ankara, then in Mamak prison, I was tortured for three weeks in the cell of block A by the order of Raji Tetik.”

“1992-1990 ․ I first studied economics at Hajettepe and later at Anadolu University. When the number of disappearances and unsolved murders of detainees increased, I left the country and applied for asylum in Switzerland. “My asylum application was granted only 10 years later, in 2000.”

“While I was waiting for my asylum application to be accepted, in 1994 ․ A group of friends and I set up the People’s House և until 2006 ․ I was actively leading that association. “

“I have received threats from Turkish fascist agencies several times because of my activities in the People’s House.”

“1994 ․ “To date,” gzgür Politika “,” Evrensel “,” Artı Gerçek “,” Ermeni Haber “,” Le Courrier “and” Tribune de Genève “newspapers and websites, as well as in my own blog, have published more than 1600 news և interviews.

“2006 Then I chose journalism as my main field of activity, which I still do. 2016-2019 I visited South Kurdistan and Rojava and did interviews there.

“My first book was published in 2016, entitled” Square of Nations / Square of Peoples “. The photo exhibition I opened at the UN Square with the photos of this book caused a diplomatic crisis between Turkey and Switzerland. “The Turkish government has twice applied to Switzerland to extradite me to Turkey.”

“My second book was Genève Confinée, published in 2021 ․ “Document the Corona epidemic with photographs.”

The city where Demir Syonmez has been fighting for more than thirty years is the place where the Armenian revolutionaries founded the first socialist party of the Ottoman Empire, the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party, in 1887.

A city where Demir Syonmez continued his struggle as an Armenian journalist after a certain stage of his exile…

There is also a note in the message sent to me, which explains very well why Demir Syonmez risked his life to paint the Artsakh war for his book “Wounded Eagle Kid”, which will be published in Armenian-English next week in Yerevan.

“I learned to be Armenian only at the age of 50, in Switzerland. My father was my guest. I asked him why my mother was shouting “priests’ grandchildren” when she was angry with us. He also said that we are of Armenian origin, that his grandfather was a priest in one of the villages of Bingyol-Kghi province. When I asked him why he had hidden it from us so far, he answered, “If they knew that you were Armenian, would they leave you alive?”

Demir Sonmez was born and raised in Turkey and is of Armenian-Kurdish origin. He has been arrested several times by the Turkish authorities for his political activism since the 1970s. In the 1990s he moved to Switzerland and received political asylum. He continues his social activities in ,n, as he gained recognition as a photographer.

He has traveled to Syria and Iraq several times to present the Kurdish liberation struggle against terrorists. In October 2020 he went to Artsakh, where he remained until the end of the war. His photographs taken during the war were presented to the wider European public during a number of exhibitions.

