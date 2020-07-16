Demi Moore goes blonde for latest role in ‘Brave New World’: ‘Meet Linda’

In the pic, Moore sported shoulder-length light blonde hair, a stark change from her iconic dark locks.

DEMI MOORE BLAMES EX BRUCE WILLIS FOR BROWN CARPET IN BATHROOM THAT WENT VIRAL

The change was made for the actress’ latest role as Linda in an adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World,” which is now available on NBCUniversal’s new streaming platform, Peacock.

“Meet Linda,” Moore wrote in the photo’s caption. “#BraveNewWorld is streaming now on @peacocktv!”

It’s unclear if Moore is sporting a wig for the role or if she actually dyed her tresses.

Moore’s daughter Tallulah Willis left a handful of comments on the post, according to People magazine.

DEMI MOORE REMEMBERS KELLY PRESTON WITH THROWBACK PIC FEATURING JOHN TRAVOLTA, BRUCE WILLIS: WE’LL ‘MISS YOU’

“LINDAAAAAA,” wrote Willis, 26. “WE STANNNNN LINDA.”

“Tbh you blonde is a whole new truth I didn’t know I needed,” she added.

Other fans expressed their excitement in the comments as well.

“Wow BEAUTIFUL,” said one. Another wrote: “Dear Demi, you’re an Icon.”

According to IMDb, Moore appears in the first three episodes of the series, which follows the citizens of a seemingly-utopian society as the oppressive nature of their surroundings is revealed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The character is the bridge between the two [worlds],” Moore told Entertainment Weekly of her character, noting that she connected to Linda’s “desperation to bring her son what appeared to be a better life, which I think at the core is what every mother wants.”