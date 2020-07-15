Demi Moore explains her carpeted bathroom

The actress spoke to Seth Meyers on his evening show Tuesday night in regards to the attention she’s received and who is in charge of the wall-to-wall brown carpet.

“That originally was a Bruce Willis choice, not to put it off on him,” Moore said of her ex-husband’s decision to carpet the bathroom of their Idaho home.

She proceeded to say it’s not actually that odd considering the home is in the mountains and it gets “very cold.”

The fascination in to Moore’s loo began after she tweeted a few pictures of her recording her new podcast, “Dirty Diana” sitting in there on a mini couch. Almost immediately, fans began commenting on the carpet and the Joan of Arc statue.