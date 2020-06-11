Demi Lovato’s Boyfriend Max Ehrich Already Picked Out A ‘Very Sizable’ Engagement Ring For Her!?

Leave it to Demi Lovato to get everlasting love during the coronavirus pandemic!

Back in April, we reported the Sorry Not Sorry singer’s very new boyfriend Max Ehrich had been planning on proposing a mere month after they started dating.

Well, it seems the Young and the Restless actor is still intent on putting a ring on Demi’s finger, according to an Us Weekly insider, and it has somehow selected a “very sizable” one for the 27-year-old amid the lockdown in Los Angeles!

The source told the outlet:

“They’ve been talking about getting engaged. Her family really likes him. He’ll likely propose within the next couple of months, but when quarantine is over.”

The insider went on to state the Disney alum has “been aware and in on the fact that Max wants to propose and is so excited,” adding:

“They are really excited about their relationship and enjoying living together during quarantine and seeing where things go. They are very positive influences on each beyond just both being sober.”

Sounds like #relationshipgoals to us!

As fans know, Lovato and the actor started quarantining together at her California home mere weeks once they first sparked romance rumors by exchanging flirty messages on social media marketing.

Apparently, quarantining with a stranger has been nothing but a confident influence on the Skyscraper songstress. A source told the outlet back in April:

“The quarantine has been really great for Demi. She’s doing a best wishes at staying sober, healthier and looking after herself. [Max is] a really nice guy, plus they are happy together.”

That insider noted Demi and Max’s families “think they make a great couple” and “wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal.”

Max’s mission to place a ring on the starlet comes nearly ten years after that he publicly declared his love for her — as only a fan — on social media. As we reported, Demz took to her Instagram Stories last week to talk about a 2011 tweet her now-boyfriend posted that read:

“All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato. #cantalwaysgetwhatyouwant”

The Sonny with a Chance alum was flattered by the message, writing in her post:

“We love a little manifestation”

Looks like Max really could easily get what that he wants all things considered!