Demi Lovato’s Alleged Nick Jonas Diss Track Leaked: ‘You Left Me There To Die’

Breaking up might be tough to do (whether charming or platonic), yet lots of do not compose a diss track regarding ex lover besties when points obtain unpleasant! On Thursday, 2 dripped tunes from Lovato’s D7 sessions (Also Known As her forthcoming 7th workshop cd) were dripped, and also followers are claiming Ain’ t No Friend is completely of Nick Jonas!

Courtesy of Reddit customers, right here are a couple of lyrical analyses which followers claim shows that the tune is def regarding Nick:

“This ain’t no safehouse”— Demi and also Nick’s joing document tag is called Safehouse Records “It was all good back when we were working for the big mouse”— huge computer mouse = Disney “We were best friends, family and everything in-between. Never thought you’d be the enemy” “You ain’t no friend of mine, your love was a lie” “You ain’t no friend of mine, you left me there to die” “It was a sad day, when I realised that the loyalty was only going one way” “Took you on the road, showed you some love, let you play me”— referral to Demi taking Nick on the Future Now excursion with her “This is our future now”— one more referral to the excursion with Nick “Crashing down like an avalanche”— calling out both’s partnership Avalanche

It would not be the very first time she’s required to songs to apparently reference her sensations regarding the JoBros artist (keep in mind Ruin The Friendship??), yet she’s currently making it noticeable points more than!

As we formerly shared, the Confident vocalist likewise validated by means of Harper’s Bazaar she is no more in contact with lots of from the “big mouse” age, conserve for Miley Cyrus:

” I talk with Miley [Cyrus] She’s outstanding, and also I like her to fatality and also constantly will, constantly have. But I believe she’s sort of the just one from that age that I still remain in touch with.”

Which implies no Camp Rock co-stars and also no Selena Gomez! Also, say goodbye to Wilmer Valderrama, that had actually been helpful of his ex lover via her regression in2018 Following an extremely refined referral to his weddings in her most current video, Demi still wanted the That ’70 s Show star the very best! She mirrored to the shiny:

“I’m really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we’re not in each other’s lives, haven’t spoken in a long time. But I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be OK on my own. When you get into a relationship with somebody at that young of an age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don’t really get to learn about yourself.”

It’s skeptical Ain’ t No Friend will certainly ever before make it onto a cd, particularly since it appears to have actually been dripped online …

