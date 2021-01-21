Demi Lovato was given the opportunity to welcome the newly elected president of the United States of America, Joe Bide. It was the event that took place in the evening after the official presidential inauguration ceremony known as “Celebrating America’. The event was held on the 20th of January. It began at 8:30 pm.

Demi Lovato performed with all her heart at the event. She gave a series of performances. The “sorry-not-sorry” singer went to perform the cover version of ‘Lovely Day’ by Bill Withers. The singer took to the social media platform, Instagram, to express how she felt when she was bestowed with the opportunity.

Demi Lovato Felt “Honored”

Demi Lovato revealed that she went speechless initially when the news was broken out to her. She expressed her feelings with regard to the opportunity, in a caption of a picture she posted. The picture showed her to be wearing a pink blazer. Demi Lovato tagged the President, Joe Biden, and the vice-president, Kamala Harris, in the caption while she wrote how honored she was to be carrying out the given responsibility to perform at the event, Celebrating America.

Demi Lovato has always fully supported the current president in public. She has voiced her support in the campaign of President Biden. Not only that, but the singer has not missed to openly condemn Donald Trump, the former President of the United States of America. Her song, Commander in Chief, was released that navigated the insufficient steps taken by Trump to meet the problems faced by the country. The problems included the Black Lives Matter movement, the wildfire that took place in California, and most importantly, the Coronavirus pandemic.

Demi Lovato gave her performance while a panel of screens lay in front of her. She was also vocally backed by a group of people and some celebrities in the event.