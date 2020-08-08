Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Celebrate Dating Anniversary With a Kiss and Sweet Notes

Engaged couple Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich sounded in a dating anniversary with a night out and some flirty pictures.

The pleased set, sharing a kiss in one image and broad smiles at each other in another, composed notes on Instagram to mark the event this weekend.

“ i love u infant pleased anniversary,” Ehrich wrote on his account on Saturday (Aug 8), while Lovato captioned the moment with “Falling more and more in love everyday with you honey.”

“more and more every moment baby,” her fiancé composed back in the remarks. “thank you for all that you are. I am truly the luckiest man in the world. Cheers to forever and then some.”

Lovato and Ehrich, who revealed their engagement in July, were signed up with by a little group of buddies on their getaway, consisting of Nikita Dragun, who recorded the enjoyable night in video throughInstagram stories (Lovato, attending to the coronavirus pandemic, noted, “we all tested negative beforehand and recommend everyone does the same before seeing friends!!”)

The couple initially made their relationship openly understood in May when they appeared on Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande‘s video for “Stuck With U.”

See their most current romantic pictures on Instagram.