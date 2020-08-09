Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Celebrate 5-Month Anniversary, Aww!!

Cutness!!

Demi Lovato and fiancé Max Ehrich might have simply gotten engaged, however they’re commemorating month-anniversaries along the method! On Friday, the set headed to celeb-favorite Nobu in Malibu (where they dined after getting engaged) with buddies to celebrate 5 months together.

Her fiancé discussed the post, too! Ehrich composed:

“more and more every moment baby. thank you for all that you are. I am truly the luckiest man in the world. ❤️ Cheers to forever and then some ????????”

The Under The Dome alum likewise published the exact same breeze from their night out, together with the caption:

“i love u baby happy anniversary ????”

Pals Nikita Dragun, and Chloe of Chloe & & Nash were likewise there to participate in on the enjoyable! Despite plainly not social distancing, the newly-engaged songstress motivated her fans to get evaluated for COVID prior to socializing with any buddies:

Happy anniversary, Demi and Max!!

