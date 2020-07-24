Demi Lovato Is Planning Her Wedding By Watching The Wedding Planner!

Demi Lovato isn’t squandering whenever getting ready for dream wedding!

In case you have not heard, the Confident vocalist and her sweetheart– sorry, her fiancé—Max Ehrich are formally engaged after simply 4 months of dating. Just one day after revealing the pleased news, the pop star required to social networks and exposed she’s currently difficult at work planning their special day!

On Thursday night, Lovato shared this message with fans through her Instagram Story:

“Why yes, I AM WATCHING THE WEDDING PLANNER TODAY CAUSE I’M GETTING MARRIED YA’LL!!!”

Smart thinking, gurl! Jennifer Lopez‘s character in the 2001 struck romantic funny, The Wedding Planner, actually had all of it and an unforgettable fairy tale ending, so, this inspo is area on! See the clip she published of herself taking pleasure in the film (listed below):

Nice!! A Pinterest board loaded with color design, bridal gowns, and things of that nature would most likely be an excellent concept, too! And who understands, perhaps J.Lo will make a look at the huge occasion whenever it really occurs? We can’t wait on that day!

Let’s simply hope Max does not run away with her, rom com design! Ha!

In the meantime, congrats once again, Demi!

[Image via Apega/WENN/Demi Lovato/Instagram/The Wedding Planner/YouTube.]