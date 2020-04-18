Demi Lovato Is Over Party! And I’ve Got The Cocktails! Plus Lots More DRAMA!!! | Perez Hilton

Demi Lovato is trending for presumably claiming some extremely horrible features of SelenaGomez But … are they truly that negative? Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil have actually disturbed a great deal of individuals. Perez is not one of them! We describe why! P forecasts Taylor Swift’ s future! And more these days’s most popular headings, consisting of Zac Efron, Khloe Kardashian, Bruce Willis & & Demi Moore, Larry David, Beyonce, Jared Leto, Presley Gerber, Comic-Con, Safaree Samuels and MORE!
Watch! Enjoy!
And CLICK HERE to look into more of Perez’s daily recap videos!