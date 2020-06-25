Demi Lovato GUSHES Over ‘Jaw-Droppingly Gorgeous’ BF Max Ehrich: ‘I Feel Unconditionally Loved’

Demi Lovato is feeling oh so grateful on her behalf boo Max Ehrich!

The Heart Attack singer’s boyfriend turned 29 years old on Wednesday, June 24 and also to mark the special occasion, she took to Instagram to talk about one of the longest, lovey-dovey birthday tributes we’ve seen in some time, y’all!

To say those two are going strong would undoubtedly be an understatement. Demi began by letting her followers learn about the ways the Young and the Restless star makes her happy each day:

“BAAAYYBEEE – I have so much fun with you and there’s so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I’ll be quick: Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN 😆😝 We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don’t give a F**K if we’re embarrassing ourselves if others are around!!”

The starlet continued gushing about her man, writing:

“I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit.. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before.. I can’t explain it or you.. you’re indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous.. You’re also such a positive lil beam of light in my life and I can’t wait to make more birthday memories together.. here’s to the future baby. I love you @maxehrich 💙💙💙💙 p.s. everyone swipe to see my dog Ella literally trying to steal my man… 🤣”

Awww. These two seem like a match made in heaven! Based on these words alone, we could definitely understand just why Ehrich has reportedly chosen a “very sizeable” engagement ring for Lovato.

