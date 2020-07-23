Demi Lovato gets engaged to Max Ehrich in beach proposal: ‘I knew I loved you the moment I met you’

“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ — something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner,” Lovato composed in a caption beneath a slideshow of images of the delighted couple taken after she stated “yes.”

DEMI LOVATO COMMEMORATES NATURAL APPEAL WITH NO-MAKEUP SWIMWEAR IMAGE

The entertainer then gushed about falling in like with Ehrich right away upon conference.

“@maxehrich — I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too…I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all,” she composed.

Lovato credited Ehrich for “never” pushing her to be “anything other than myself.”

“And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m so honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a familiy and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

DEMI LOVATO AND WILMER VALDERRAMA SEPARATE AFTER 6 YEARS

Lovato published a variety of images snapped of the romantic proposition, which occurred on a beach in Malibu, Calif., according toPeople In the pictures shared to the vocalist’s account, Lovato and Ehrich are rupturing with joy as they look into each other’s eyes while standing in the sand. She was properly using all white while Ehrich was dressed in dark blue denims and a black t-shirt for the celebration.

DEMI LOVATO OPENS ABOUT HER ‘BIGGEST MOTIVATION’ DURING REHABILITATION: ‘I’ M A Lot HAPPIER NOW’

The brand-new bride-to-be likewise flashed her big diamond ring, which the publication stated is a sparkler developed by star jewelry expert Peter Marco.

Ehrich, a star, took to his own Instagram account to reveal the news, notifying Lovato that he could not “spend another second” without calling the vocalist his bride-to-be.

“Ahhhh You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life,” Ehrich composed toLovato “Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some.”

BROOKLYN BECKHAM IS ENGAGED TO NICOLA PELTZ

“here’s to forever baby,” Lovato’s partner continued. “you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL.”

Lovato and Ehrich were very first reported to be dating inMarch The couple has actually given that shared PDA images of one another while in quarantine throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Back in May, the delighted couple appeared to validate their relationship by making a launching in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s “Stuck with U” video.

Lovato shared the very same video of the couple dancing and kissing one another to her Instagram account at the time.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Happy to be a part of something so special right now. Like really REALLY happy if you can’t tell…,” Lovato captioned the video.

The vocalist formerly dated star Wilmer Valderrama for 6 years prior to they went their different methods in June2016 She has actually likewise been connected to Henry Levy and Austin Wilson.