Demi Lovato DRAGGED For Saying 'Aliens' Is Offensive To Extraterrestrials
Demi Lovato DRAGGED For Saying 'Aliens' Is Offensive To Extraterrestrials

Demi Lovato is proposing a new socially conscious change to everyday language as they believe the word “alien” to refer to beings out of this world is actually derogatory.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR