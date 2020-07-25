Demi Lovato Celebrates Her ‘Miracle Day,’ Two Years After ‘Terrible’ Ovderdose

The day after revealing her engagement, Demi Lovato had another date to commemorate: her “miracle day.”

July 24 significant two years given that the Heart Attack vocalist’s “terrible” overdose in 2018, and she’s honoring her “darkest times” while expecting the future with “peace and understanding.”

Related: Demi Lovato GUSHES Over ‘Jaw-Droppingly Gorgeous’ Max Ehrich

She composed:

“Today is my miracle day. I’m so blessed to have one. It represents how the Dr’s at Cedar’s Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams. Only 2 years after that terrible day, I’m engaged to the love of my life, and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one. I never thought this feeling was possible.”

Amazing!! We’re so grateful to hear it.

While falling for fiancé Max Ehrich “didn’t hurt,” her healing journey, a great deal of that demon-beating is credited to her “security” in her relationship with God:

“Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security. Long before I had an engagement ring on my ring finger, I had the word “me” to advise myself that no matter what, I vow to enjoy myself. You can’t totally enjoy another without caring yourself initially.”

The 27- year-old concluded her ideas with a thank you to her enjoyed ones and fans for their assistance:

“Thank you to my family, friends and fans for always supporting me and respecting my privacy regarding this journey.. I love you all”

Read all of Demi’s words (listed below), plus a sweet pre-engagement video:

So delighted for you, Demi!!

[Image via Demi Lovato/Instagram.]