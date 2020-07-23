Demi Lovato & BF Max Ehrich Are ENGAGED! See The HUGE Rock!

We’re Sorry Not Sorry, however this amazing news about Demi Lovato simply can’t wait!

On Wednesday night, the 27- year-old pop vocalist revealed that she and her sweetheart Max Ehrich are formally ENGAGED after simply 4 months of dating. We understood things were going truly well for the couple and this was stated to be in the cards from the first day, however, wow. Congrats!

Demi and Max shared their engagement news on Instagram by publishing a comparable set of images recorded throughout their beautiful and romanic beachside proposition. The Confidant crooner composed:

“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

She continued gushing about the future with her husband-to-be, including:

“@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Awww It genuinely seems like she discovered the guy of her dreams! But what about the ring of her dreams? Let’s see if he provided on that sparkler in her post (listed below):

Whoa, AH-mazing!!!

Now, that is a remarkable ring and it’s thanks to star jewelry expert Peter Marco, who was tagged in the set of images. The Young and the Restless star likewise shared a batch of shots recorded by professional photographer Angelo Kritikos to commemorate this lovely brand-new chapter withDemi In his caption, he composed:

“Ahhhh You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby.”

Clearly overjoyed, he continued revealing his love and thankfulness for the starlet:

“💍 ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu. I’m so excited. You are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL.”

Absolutely sensational!

These 2 are so sappy and in love, it’s practically frustrating. LOLz. Nevertheless, we are so thrilled to see what the future holds for these 2 once they formally get married. No information yet on when that’ll be, however we would not eliminate a subtle pandemic wedding, either!

As fans understand, Lovato and the star began quarantining together at her California house back in March simple weeks after they initially triggered love reports by exchanging flirty messages on social networks. It wasn’t long prior to sources informed E! News the set was “falling in love” and by June, a various expert informed Us Weekly that Ehrich had actually currently chosen a “very sizable” engagement ring for his woman. At the time, the source stated:

“They’ve been talking about getting engaged. Her family really likes him. He’ll likely propose within the next couple of months, but when quarantine is over.”

Well, viewing as there’s no ending in sight for this quarantine duration, we can comprehend why they most likely could not wait any longer!

Congratulations once again to the pleased couple!