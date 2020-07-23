Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are engaged

The vocalist and starlet announced on Instagram Wednesday night that she has actually discovered a long-lasting partner in star Max Ehrich.

“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ — something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner,” Lovato composed as the caption for a series of pictures.

The images reveal Lovato and Ehrich welcoming on a beach. She is using a big engagement ring on her finger.

“I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage,” she composed. “I love you more than a caption can express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you.”

On his own Instagram, Ehrich composed to Lovato that he could not “spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife.” The engagement comes throughout a year when Lovato opened about her conversation with her parents regarding her sexuality and the possibility that she might wind up with a female. “It was actually, like, emotional but really beautiful,” Lovato stated inJanuary “After everything was done, I was, like, shaking and crying, and I just felt overwhelmed.” At the time she stated she was still not sure what her future household would appear like. “I don’t know what my future looks like,” she continued. “I don’t know if I’m going to have kids this year or in 10 years. I don’t know if I’m going to do it with a partner or without.” Long open about her own psychological health battles, Lovato likewise spoke up in April about mental health during the Covid-19 pandemic. “So many have been left alone with their thoughts, their anxieties, their abusers — and are struggling with the uncertainty of these times,” Lovato composed in the caption. “That is why I am helping to launch #TheMentalHealthFund to support organizations who are meeting the increased demand in crisis counseling due to COVID-19.”

CNN’s Lisa Respers France and Marianne Garvey added to this report.





