Dembele pushing for Lyon starting spot after Champions League heroics

The previous Celtic striker showed to be a match winner after beginning as an alternative

Moussa Dembele confessed to being “sad” about starting on the bench prior to producing his heroics for Lyon versus Manchester City.

Dembele was presented in the 2nd half and struck two times in a 3-1 win in the Champions League quarter-finals on Saturday.

Kevin De Bruyne had actually previously counteracted Maxwel Cornet’s opener prior to Dembele assisted provide Lyon’s surprise success.

The 24-year-old stated he was disturbed about not getting a start and joked on social about the number of objectives he might’ve scored had he played the complete 90 minutes.

“Of course, a player is always sad when he doesn’t start a game,” Dembele stated.

“But it is necessary to remain concentrated due to the fact that a match is long. As long as the referee hasn’t blown the whistle, it’s not over.

“When I came into the pitch, I did everything I could to help the team win.”

Lyon’s shock win sent them into a semi-final versus Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Dembele thinks Lyon, who ended up seventh in Ligue 1, have actually been a various side given that returning from the coronavirus-enforced break last month.

“After the break, we guaranteed ourselves that we would offer whatever. Every time we are on the pitch, we attempt to …