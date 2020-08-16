DeMarcus Lawrence says pregnant wife talked him into playing this season

Cowboys protective end DeMarcus Lawrence was thinking about pulling out of the 2020 season, however his pregnant wife talked him out of it.

Due to novice mini-camp after being prepared in the 2nd complete of Boise State, Dallas Cowboys protective end DeMarcus Lawrence missed out on the birth of his kid in 2014. His wife Sasha is because of bring to life a child onOct 16, and he has actually pledged not to miss it.

The background of the COVID-19 pandemic caused Lawrence thinking of pulling out of the 2020season He is more developed now, getting in the 2nd year of a five-year, $105 million agreement extension. So remaining a year would not threaten his future, and the Cowboys would invite back among their finest protective gamers when he was prepared once again next year.

Talking to press reporters after the Cowboys’ first helmets-and-shells practice on Friday, Lawrence stated his wife would hear no such speak about him pulling out.

DeMarcus Lawrence listened to his wife

“My decision was made by my wife,” “She basically told me there’s no way possible that I could miss this season.”

“My wife is taking care of home. I respect her so much. I know she’ll do a great job. I just got to focus on football right now and when I’m able to get back home, I’ll be there.”

Sasha Lawrence talked to USA TODAY Sports.

” I simply …