Demands Whites Work ‘To Dismantle The System’

Comedian Chelsea Handler simply launched into what can solely be described as an unhinged assault on white folks, saying that it’s “not enough” for them to say that they aren’t racist. Instead, she mentioned all white folks should work to “dismantle the system.”

While selling her new e book “Life Will Be the Death of Me: …And You Too!” on NPR, Handler mentioned the remedy that she felt that she needed to get so as to take care of Donald Trump profitable the 2016 presidential election.

She added that it was this expertise in remedy that led to her making her Netflix particular “Hello Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea,” which delved into her “white privilege.”

Handler defined that “after therapy and kind of taking a look at myself and my surroundings and coming to the realization that my success has a lot to do with my skin color, I wanted to really do something that set an example about how to, you know, contribute because at this point, it’s not enough to just say you’re not racist.”

“You know, you have to be— we have to be working to dismantle the system because we are reaping the benefits in exchange for people losing benefits,” added the comic, who as you possibly can see is just not very humorous today. Handler went on to recall when one in every of her associates grew “weepy” whereas speaking concerning the e book “White Fragility.”

Handler, nevertheless, was not having any of that present of feelings. “I was like, this is exactly what the problem is. And she was like, no, I’m just telling you. I go, don’t. No, you can’t talk to me about it either anymore. No more white people should be talking about how sad they are. Like, now we know we [expletive] up. Let’s fix the problem,” she mentioned.

Handler additionally talked concerning the scandal that she discovered herself concerned in final month, when she shared a video of Nation of Islam chief Louis Farrakhan blaming white folks for all the racial pressure on the earth and saying that they need to be laden with guilt.

Even although Farrakhan is a identified anti-Semite and Handler herself is Jewish, she praised his message of one in every of “racial justice,” including that the video “really describes how, actually, you know, black people don’t have a history of violence. We’ve been violent against black people, and we associate black people with violence. That’s what I took away from that. And I thought the message was paramount to the man. But I was wrong. The man is worse than the message.”

As you possibly can see, Ms. Handler isn’t the brightest star within the skies of Hollywood.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on July 8, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

