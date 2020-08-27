Demands Information On COVID Nursing Home Deaths From New York

The Department of Justice (DOJ) revealed that they are inquiring from New York relating to pandemic-related orders that may have resulted in the deaths of thousands of seniors in retirement home. assisted living home deaths

They are likewise inquiring from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan, where Democrat guvs similarly released orders which required senior clients evaluating favorable for coronavirus to be confessed into senior care centers.

“Today the Justice Department requested COVID-19 data from the governors of states that issued orders which may have resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly nursing home residents,” a declaration checks out.

“New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan required nursing homes to admit COVID-19 patients to their vulnerable populations, often without adequate testing,” it continues.

Could a more comprehensive examination be far behind?

Cuomo Must Answer

Fox News Meteorologist and factor Janice Dean, who has actually been a strong critic of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s assisted living home policy, commemorated the news on social networks.