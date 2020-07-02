Demand surges for $50, $100 Australian banknotes despite COVID-19 cash bans at shops

Demand for $50 and $100 banknotes is growing at the fastest pace in a decade despite the fact that many shops are refusing to accept cash.

Note Printing Australia is continuing to create polymer money from its plant at Craigieburn – one of 36 Melbourne suburbs that was this week placed into coronavirus lockdown.

Less than one-third of in-person transactions were paid for in cash even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite that, the Reserve Bank of Australia is scaling up its issuance of plastic banknotes to deal with public demand.

During the past year, the level of $50 banknotes in circulation surged by 14.2 percent, the fastest pace in 11 years, to $43.6billion.

The amount of $100 notes on issue rose by 11.8 percent throughout the same time frame to $40.4billion.

CommSec chief economist Craig James said despite the overwhelming popularity of electronic transactions, consumers preferred to have cash on hand during troubled times.

‘In times of economic uncertainty, Aussies prefer to have physical cash readily available,’ that he said.

‘It happened in the global financial meltdown and it’s happening now.

‘Issuance of both $50 notes and $100 notes are posting the fastest annual growth in very nearly 11 years.’

A record $90billion worth of banknotes is in blood supply, the equivalent to about $3,600 for every Australian, with issuance for all plastic money rising by 12.6 per cent in the past year.

The central bank’s Note Printing Australia subsidiary hasn’t shut down through the COVID-19 pandemic, with money production continuing at Craigieburn in Melbourne’s north despite the resumption on Tuesday of lockdowns in 36 suburbs throughout the Victorian capital.

‘Our banknote production and distribution facilities in Craigieburn remain operational,’ a Reserve Bank of Australia spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia.

‘We hold adequate banknotes to generally meet demand, and stand willing to supply banknotes as required.’

In November 2019, two months ahead of the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Australia, cash payments constructed just 32 percent of in-person transactions, down from 43 per cent in 2016, separate Reserve Bank data showed.

While individuals are continuing to prefer tap-and-go payments, in April the Reserve Bank confirmed there is a surge in panic withdraws from ATMs – leading to extra trucks being needed to transport cash.

Money printing has continued even though chapters of the print media suspended production.

The Australian Financial Review temporarily halted the printing of its Domain magazine at the conclusion of March, as the first COVID-19 lockdowns began, but is resuming printing in August.