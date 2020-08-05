Dem Strategy For The 2020 Election Is Clear

The Democrat strategy for the 2020 election is rather clear, and I needed to get this out so that you would have a dive start on what I was believing.

To start with their plan of damage, it will begin with a stall with mail-in tally counting/harvesting up until “the vote comes in” with legal stalling and Democrat partisan Federal Judge judgments and media fomenting ongoing street rioting in the Blue State city centers.

Follow that preliminary beginning strategy by utilizingDr Fauci, the CDC, FDA, with Media foghorn to preserve optimum scamdemic worry in the weak 80% of the United States population.

And their cherry on top? Bring on Susan Rice as the VP prospect, with her Deep State contacts/loyalists and Democrat devoted military brass associates, coordinate straight-out inside coup if vote rig/Media strategy stops working.

It will make a really intriguing state of play ought to it play out. Equally informing relating to the future is whether the stifled political right will efficiently form a countervailing force coincident with occasions or as a laggard.

MY STRONGEST CAUTION

Wake the hell up America can you not see what Democrats are doing? If you can go to the supermarket to Walmart and the shopping mall and countless other locations you can go vote, do not …