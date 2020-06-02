Dem rep says Philadelphia office was looted during protests

PHILADELPHIA RESIDENTS STAND DUARD TO PROTECT LOCAL TARGET STORE FROM LOOTERS

“Just learned one of my district offices has been broken into and is currently being looted. We have notified the authorities,” Boyle tweeted Sunday night time.

The congressman then appeared to make mild of the state of affairs, noting that he would haven’t any downside if the looters simply needed voter registration kinds.

“If those who are currently breaking into and looting my office really want our voter registration forms because they’re in such high demand, then I would be totally cool with that,” he mentioned.

It is unclear which of Boyle’s district workplaces was the goal, however all of them are situated in Philadelphia, which was positioned below a 6 p.m. curfew Sunday night. Boyle tweeted in regards to the alleged break-in hours after the curfew went into impact.

Earlier within the day, a number of native companies together with a Target have been ransacked by looters smashing home windows and doorways and stealing merchandise. Other rioters set fireplace to constructions and vandalized police automobiles.

In the night, dozens of residents banded collectively in a present of solidarity to guard one other Target from looters.

Despite the curfew and urging from legislation enforcement officers to go residence, members from an activist group “Stand Up Philly” negotiated with police to remain and proceed to protect the shop, in line with experiences by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Fox News’ Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.