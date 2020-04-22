Dem Candidates Give Pelosi, Party Leaders a Pass on SBA Loans

Colorado’s two-term governor John Hickenlooper has morphed his Presidential bid into becoming a Senate campaign. He has a different way of approaching things. He wants small-scale businesses to rise. During the coronavirus pandemic, he has turned out to be a business-friendly Democrat who wants to press more loans to assist small businesses.

However, the Democratic Leaders in Washington D.C are holding up billions of federal funds which could be used to save small businesses. According to the Democrats, they are holding on to the money so that they can tackle budget deficits of state and local governments. It has brought much criticism from other parties.

