Delta variant is a major concern and is getting people in the health world nervous: Physician
Delta variant is a major concern and is getting people in the health world nervous: Physician

Dr. Manish Garg, Emergency Medicine Physician & Co-Founder of World Academic Council of Emergency Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers and Alexis Christoforous to discuss discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR