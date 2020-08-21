Delta pilot union says 1,806 pilots taking early retirement By Reuters

CHICAGO (Reuters) – The union representing Delta Air Lines (N:-RRB- pilots stated on Friday that 1,806 had actually accepted early retirement programs, stimulating talks with management to prevent furloughs as the airline company continues to weather a slump in need due to the pandemic.

