Delta Permanently Bans The Navy SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden

Delta Air Lines simply prohibited Robert J. O’Neill, the Navy SEAL who fatally shot Osama bin Laden.

Delta Bans Robert O’Neill

O’Neill exposed this on Twitter on Thursday, stating that he was prohibited for publishing an image of himself not using a mask on a Delta flight the day previously.

“I just got banned from @Delta for posting a picture. Wow,” he tweeted.

In a since-deleted tweet, O’Neill had actually published an image of himself smiling on a Delta flight without a mask on.

“I’m not a p***y,” he captioned the image, according to The Independent.

O’Neill Fights His Haters

The image right away went viral, with numerous Twitter users knocking the previous Team Six member for not using a mask. O’Neill declined to take the attacks resting, and rather began shooting back at his haters.

“Do you remember the complete, incompetent morons buying all of the toilet paper? They’re the ones telling you to wear masks now,” he composed in one tweet, including another, “China informed you to use a mask. Look down … you’re using a mask. I’m not. Make no …