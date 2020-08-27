©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Captain Natalia Weiss and co-pilot Thays Goncalves of Brazilian Airline GOL prepare prior to removing with a complete female team in the mark of International Women’s Day, in Sao Paulo



By Marcelo Rochabrun

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Delta Air Lines (N:-RRB- is facing a fresh Latin American headache as a Monday due date nears for previous Brazilian partner Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (SA:-RRB- to repay a $300 million loan that the U.S. provider ensured.

If Gol stops working to repay – which rankings firms state is looking most likely – Delta would have to honor the financial obligation on Gol’s behalf, honoring the five-year-old arrangement. But similar to Gol, the Atlanta- based provider, which stated in July it was burning $27 million a day https://www.reuters.com/article/us-delta-air-results/delta-ceo-says-demand-at-a-stall-2019-business-travel-may-never-return-idUSKCN24F193, has little money to extra due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gol’s battles are simply the most recent obstacle for Delta, whose financial investments in Latin America, as soon as viewed as a development location, have failed due to COVID-19.

Delta’s 49% stake in Aeromexico and 20% stake in LATAM Airlines (OTC:-RRB- Group are at threat of dilution or being cleaned …