Delta CEO: ‘Well over 100 people’ have been banned from flying after refusing to wear masks

“We’ve had well over 100 people that have refused to keep their mask on during the flight,” he included.

A representative verified to CNN Business that those individuals have lost the capability to book future flights on Delta.

Bastian stated in a different interview with CNN last month that the large bulk of Delta travelers are certified. But the clients who are not have triggered interruptions.

Last week, for instance, a Delta flight removing from Detroit was required to return to eviction when 2 of their clients declined to wear masks, the airline company stated.

“You can’t get on the plane without wearing your mask. But we do have some customers that don’t want to keep their mask on during flight,” Bastian statedFriday “We remind them several times over the course of getting ready to take off to please keep that mask on. But if they insist upon not wearing it — we insist that they’re not going to travel on Delta today.”

Bastian has actually made a concentrate on health-related policies a core part of Delta’s reaction to the pandemic.

In a note to workers on Thursday, the CEO restated that enhancing client fulfillment and guaranteeing travelers of their security is an essential part of Delta’s …